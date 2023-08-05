Gwent suffered a 38 per cent rise in shoplifting offences in the year ending March 2023, data from Gwent Police shows. It is the worst increase reported by the four Welsh forces in the same period, and the third worst across England and Wales.

Officers have counted 995 shoplifting offences and 710 incidents of theft over the past three years in the Stow Hill policing area, which stretches from Queensway to George Street.

More than a third of shoplifting offences in the last three years have come in the last 12 months.

Mohammed Iqbal owns the Londis on Upper Dock Street opposite the abandoned Debenhams store. He says shoplifting has become more frequent in the wake of Covid and this is the worst it has been since he opened the shop five years ago.

Mohammed Iqbal (Image: Sam Portillo)

“We’ve got a person by the door, watching people who are buying,” Mr Iqbal said. “It’s really hard.”

Mr Iqbal says shoplifters will often try the trick of purchasing one item and hiding another in their pocket.

“Yesterday, one customer asked me for cigarettes and I knew it was a little bit dodgy,” he said. “I didn’t give them the cigarettes but I asked them how they were going to pay. They said: ‘oh, I left my card in the cashpoint!”

Gwent Police also recorded an increase in robbery and theft offences in the year ending March 2023.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Nick McLain said: “Theft can have a real impact on people living in our communities and we understand the impact of this type of crime, not only on individuals but also businesses.

“Whilst robbery has seen a slight increase, it is worth noting that the number of these crimes remain low in Gwent.”

Staff at other high street retailers say it is common for shoplifters to work in small groups so they can monitor the security presence and time their escapes.

Alys Rogers, manager at Sin City Comics and Gaming in Friars Walk, says the store was particularly blighted by shoplifting over the Christmas period.

Sin City Comics & Gaming, Friars Walk. (Image: Sam Portillo)

“We’ve done things we’ve needed to like adjust where stock is in the shop, be more vigilant, put cameras behind the tills,” Ms Rogers said. “We’ve done that to protect us. We’ve had no outside help.”

Retail company Co-op say that crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in their stores has increased by over a third in the past year.

Chief Superintendent Nick McLain told the Argus: “We’re taking positive steps to reduce acquisitive crime across Gwent with initiatives such as We Don’t Buy Crime, which also works closely with local businesses.

“Officers from our neighbourhood teams also work to reunite people with their possessions and seek to bring those responsible for offences before the courts.

“We’d ask anyone with information about any type of theft or stolen property to contact us on 101, via direct message on social media or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”