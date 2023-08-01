The online shopping giant is warning customers of “creative” scammers looking to “exploit new technologies” to steal your personal information and money.

An email was sent to all Amazon customers alerting them to two new scams that have been targeting Amazon shoppers.

The first, a Prime membership scam, tries to convince customers to hand over their bank account information.

The warning from Amazon said: “These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that refer to a costly membership fee or an issue with your membership and ask you to confirm or cancel the charge.

Amazon shoppers have been warned of two new scams targeting their personal information (Image: PA)

“These scammers try to convince you to provide payment or bank account information in order to reinstate a membership.

“Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information for products or services over the phone. Visit the Message Centre on Amazon.co.uk or on our app to review authentic emails from Amazon.

“To verify your Prime Membership status or make payments, log into your Amazon account, and go to Your Account.”

The second scam warns you that your account will be suspended or deleted if you do not click on a fraudulent link to “verify your account”.

Amazon warns: “Customers who land on these pages or receive these phone calls are then lured to provide account information such as payment information or account login credentials.

“Amazon will never ask you to disclose your password or verify sensitive personal information over the phone or on any website other than Amazon.co.uk.

“Please do not click on any links or provide your information to anyone over the phone without authenticating the email or phone call.

“If you have questions about the status of your account, go directly to Amazon.co.uk or on our app to view your account details, including the Message Center which displays a log of communications sent from Amazon.”

These are Amazon’s top tips to identify scams and keep your account and personal information safe:

Trust Amazon-owned channels.





Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account.

Be wary of false urgency.





Scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they're asking. Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now.

Never pay over the phone.





Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards,” as some scammers call them) for products or services over the phone.

Verify links first.





Legitimate Amazon websites contain "amazon.co.uk" or "amazon.co.uk/support." Go directly to our website when seeking help with Amazon devices/services, orders or to make changes to your account.