Using a fresh blade can be daunting because it’s bound to give you a scratch or a graze if you dare to put too much pressure on it.

However, making sure you regularly change your razor is important because it can be harmful to your body.

Dermatologist Dr Cristina Soma, who is also a Dove skincare expert, told The Mirror: "The frequency of change also depends on other factors, such as how frequently and how many areas you shave, your hair thickness and type, the quality of your blade, and whether you are good at washing it off afterwards and looking after your blade.

"Using a dull razor blade can result in shaving rash and bumps, ingrown hairs, and inflamed or traumatised skin. More seriously, it can result in cuts and possibly lead to infections."

Skincare experts have warned that reusing razors for longer than the recommended amount of time can have the following three impacts on your health.

Why you should change your razor

Risk of infection

Dr Stoma said by not changing your razor, this can cause infections on your skin.

The dermatologist said: "The most common form of infection would be a bacterial skin infection, with symptoms including redness, swelling, pain or pus."

The bacteria growing on your razor blade can cause irritation in any of the places you choose to shave, such as underarms, pubic region or legs.

Have you ever had a skin infection from an old razor? (Image: Getty)

However, this can be treated with an antibiotic ointment.

Rusty razors can cause tetanus

Dr Clayton, a consultant dermatologist at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester said you should stop using your razor if bits of rust start to appear on the blade.

He explained that the bacteria on rusty orange razors could cause tetanus, which is a “serious and life-threatening infection.”

Old razors can produce ingrown hairs

Dr Clayton also suggested that your razor should “glide over your hair.”

He said if you feel resistance and “tugging”, it could mean it’s too blunt and this could cause skin irritation, razor burn and ingrown hairs.

“These in turn can lead to bacterial infections, hyperpigmentation and a type of raised scar called a keloid,” the dermatologist explained.