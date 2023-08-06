The winner of the 2022 Comedian’s Comedian Award will be at Newport's Riverfront with his show ‘Quip off the Mark’ on September 21.

His tour, which has sold more than 15,000 tickets over 100 venues, will be in the city to kick its Welsh leg.

This will be the first time Mark Simmons has played the city.

As one of the highest gag-rate comics in the country, Mark has recently clocked up lots of TV and radio appearances including Mock The Week (BBC2), DIY Pundit (BT Sport) and Fred At The Stand (BBCR4), while also racking up 167.5k followers on Tik Tok, 80k followers on Instagram, and 110k followers on Facebook.

He has previously appeared in ITV’s Out There, BBC Radio 4Extra Stands Up, a Channel 4 pilot starring alongside Bridget Christie, as well as BBC3’s One For The Road.

Mark also presents his popular podcast, Jokes With Mark Simmons, where he invites a fellow comic to discuss jokes that they’ve written but just haven’t worked, and see if there is a way to salvage them or should they simply be thrown on the rubbish heap. This has featured the likes of Rob Beckett, Milton Jones, and Seann Walsh.

For more information go to newportlive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173629884