Curtis Handy, 25, from Cwmbran, has admitted intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The defendant, of Taliesin, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but the case had to be adjourned because of a “computer glitch” regarding his pre-sentence report.

It is due to take place next week on August 8.

He was granted bail on condition that he does not contact his victims.