Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the M48 near Dewstow in Caldicot, at around 2.25am yesterday - Monday, July 31.

The crash involved a person and a car.

Officers attended the scene to assist with traffic management.

The motorway was closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4 at Chepstow.

The road did not re-open until around 7pm.

A police statement, released last night, read: "Officers would like to speak to motorists, including those with dashcam, who were using the M48 or the Newhouse bridge, near Chepstow, between 1am and 3.30am on Monday, July 31.

"The motorway remains closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4, and diversion remains in place at this time. We’d like to thank the public for their patience."

Now police have confirmed that someone died as a result of the crash.

A short update statement simply read: "We’re able to confirm that a person has died in the collision."

No further updates have been issued at time of writing.