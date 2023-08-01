UKRAINIAN refugees living in Caerphilly will be sharing their experiences of the war and how they’ve settled into their new home.
The free-to-attend event is being organised by the Parish Trust and will take place at the charity’s base in Trethomas this evening.
It will get under way from 7pm today, Tuesday, August 1.
Caerphilly County Borough Council staff will be on hand to answer questions from anyone looking to become a host for Ukrainians fleeing the war.
As well as live music, there will also be refreshments on offer from Caffi Caredig , which is a mobile coffee shop run by the Parish Trust.
Cllr Shayne Cook, who is the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The Ukraine Night is a chance for Caerphilly residents to hear first-hand experiences of Ukrainians who have fled this horrific war and now reside in Caerphilly.
“It will be an opportunity to share and celebrate our cultural experiences.”
Cllr Cook continued: “Caerphilly residents continue to provide much needed support to Ukrainians, however, if there are residents who would like to host or volunteer then please contact ukrainesupport@caerphilly.gov.uk or visit the council’s website.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here