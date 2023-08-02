This Saturday, August 5, Wales will take on England as part of the 2023 summer internationals at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

GWR warns that industrial action by the Aflef union may mean there will be short-notice alterations and cancellations.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is urging supporters to join the queuing system outside Cardiff Central as soon as possible after the match to ensure they make their journeys home.

Following the match in the Welsh capital, GWR will operate:

Nine services to Bristol up to 10.47pm;

Four services to London up to 9.18pm;

Six services to Swansea up to 10.51pm.

GWR director of performance and train service delivery, Daryn McCombe, said: “We have put in additional services alongside our normal timetable to help customers get home safely.

“But industrial action short of a strike may lead to some short-notice changes, so we would encourage fans to join the queueing system straight after the match to avoid missing the trains we’re able to operate.”

Rugby fans travelling east towards Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central, rather than from Riverside Car Park.

This industrial action does not affect Transport for Wales (TfW), which will run its normal timetable plus a shuttle service between Cardiff Cental and Newport.

Head of train planning for Transport for Wales, Adam Terry, said: “Services to and from Cardiff will be very busy, particularly in the two-to-three hour window before and after the game.

“We’d encourage all passengers to plan their journey carefully, check for the latest travel information on the day and to familiarise themselves with the post-event queuing system in advance so they can get home as quickly and safely as possible.”

Fans travelling to the Principality Stadium are advised to allow time to enter the ground, and to travel early, with trains immediately before kick-off (5.30pm) expected to be very busy.

For more information, or to check your journey, visit GWR.com or tfw.wales