After reading a book about burnout, the Swedish-born, Cwmbran-based business owner recognised the signs and realised she needed to make major changes in her life.

Two weeks later she handed her notice in and joined Jamie McAnsh, the motivational speaker, disabled adventurer and entrepreneur whom she married in 2021, in his business and now helps to connect 2,500 small business owners around the world through networking.

Mrs McAnsh is co-founder and CEO of the online networking platform ‘See No Bounds’, recently named Global Startup of Year for Wales, which the couple launched from their home during the pandemic, after losing their business selling disability products overnight.

“I met Jamie in 2019 when I was living in Abergavenny and working for an online auction house selling fine-string instruments, but my background is in events and hospitality," said Mrs McAnsh.

“It was considered one of the top online auction houses in the world and my job took me everywhere. As glamorous as it sounds, it was far from it when your bags are packed all the time and you could be rushing to catch a flight the next day to pick up instruments.”

“One day Jamie and I were out walking our dog and, after talking about my job for two hours, I realised that something needed to change,” she said.

“Jamie gave me a book by motivational speaker and author Beverley Jones, called Made it Thru the Rain to light the journey ahead.

“I read it that weekend and it saved me. I realised that if I didn’t change something I would end up with severe burnout.

“It helped me recognise the signs of burnout.

"I was withdrawn and didn’t want to socialise with friends, I had no confidence, having previously been in a 25-year relationship that ended badly, and felt broken. As someone who has always been outgoing and enjoys communicating with people, I found myself to be in a really lonely place. Beverley’s book gave me the courage to leave my job and ask for help.”

“I would highly recommend it to anyone who feels that they are going through depression or burnout. It’s very powerful and helps you to realise that you are not alone.”

“My advice is to reach out and ask for help.”

Mrs McAnsh, who has a diploma in Business Studies and Marketing, felt unable to apply for jobs or face interviews.

“I had no confidence and felt broken. I eventually decided to join Jamie in his new business venture selling disability products as I knew I need to find the courage to do something before it was too late,” she said.

Jamie and Charlott McAnsh, in training in the Welsh Mountains

“When the pandemic hit, we couldn’t get our stock from China and Jamie had 153 emails of cancelled speaking engagements overnight. Like so many other people, we lost it all.”

“The world woke up paralysed and isolated. We knew businesses needed help so we started helping people to get online. We created an online platform and a marketplace directory, creating a business without barriers.”

Mrs McAnsh describes her role as a ‘super connector’ building relationships.

They run online networking events for the members around the world, with plans to launch a further six this year.

They hold regular ‘walk and talk’ events in Wales and the south-west of England, with the most recent being a weekend in Snowdon, North Wales.

In Nepal -L-R Nikola Masters, Charlott McAnsh, Jamie McAnsh and Tim Cockram

Last year, the couple fulfilled Jamie’s life-long ambition when they trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp South with members of their business community, during which Mrs McAnsh faced her fear of heights.

“I’m scared of heights and was terrified of the rope bridges we had to cross but I love adventure and am not one to give up. We had the most incredible experience.”

The platform has continued to grow and last year saw them move into their first office and establish ‘Blue Koala Office Solutions’ on the outskirts of Cardiff in Whitchurch.

‘See No Bounds’ was recently named one of the best startup firms in Wales, winning Global StartUp of the year at the Wales finals of the StartUp Awards 2023.

The annual awards, launched last year, highlight the success and achievements of new businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK.

Mrs McAnsh said: “Winning the award is a huge achievement and recognition of our hard work but it’s the members who have made it into the global business it has become.”