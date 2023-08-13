Vicki and Thea James will be opening The James's Foodie Shack in Ty Coch Way, Llantarnam, from next week.

The pair will be providing food including cooked breakfasts, burgers and hot dogs, alongside new daily specials including butter chicken topped chips, beef brisket topped chips, lasagne, chilli and curries.

There is a children’s menu available as well as a selection of cakes, tea and coffee.

Vicki, 36, already has a background in the hospitality industry, having worked in cafes all her life. Now her two children are grown up, she felt now was the right time to start her own business.

She said: “We just want to do something to make our children proud. It’s always been a dream of ours to have our own food premises after working on other people’s businesses for the last few years. I feel like now is the perfect time to go for my dreams and take the plunge to start this new adventure with my sister on board.”

Thea, 30, hopes to bring her love of cooking to the customers and provide for the locals. She hopes the community will back their new venture. She said: “We really hope everyone will get behind us and support our small business as we are just two sisters who love to cook.”

The opening times are 8am-2pm Monday to Saturday. You can find them at: Ty Coch Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, NP44 7HB.

They are on Facebook if you want to pre-book a meal or find out more.