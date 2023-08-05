Amy Dowden, 32, announced to fans that she is going to be starting chemotherapy treatment following her second cancer diagnosis.

The star was diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer earlier this year, however following a mastectomy, she announces more tumours have been discovered.

The dancer is using her social media presence to share her journey and raise awareness on breast cancer, and help others who are also going through a diagnosis.

Ms Dowden explained in an interview with Hello! magazine that she did a trek with CoppaFeel!, the breast cancer awareness charity, which ultimately led her to discover a lump in her breast.

"This last year, obviously, I made a conscious effort to check my breasts," she said. "CoppaFeel! has now potentially saved my life, because I don't know how long this lump could have been there before I would have noticed and done something about it. So me speaking out might end up saving some other people's lives because they start checking their breasts.”

Taking to her instagram platform, the star shared multiple images of her in a hospital gown and a surgical face mask, with a caption of: "Really not looking forward to this! Another scar, this one only an inch long, but will always remind me and will always be visible."

Strictly' s Amy Dowden's post on social media this week

She also posted an image of herself in a hospital bed, her caption describing the process of her treatment with the hopes of educating people on the reality of cancer.

Celebrating her birthday this month, Ms Dowden thanked her fans for all the support that she was receiving following her diagnosis. On her Instagram story she writes that she is incredibly lucky to have so many loved ones around her and the support of her followers means so much, and has helped her immensely over the last few weeks. She finishes the post by asking followers to ‘Please remember to check yourselves’.