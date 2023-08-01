As previously reported, concern was growing for 19-year-old Georgie Tantenna who was reported missing – having last been heard from on the night of Sunday, July 23.

Gwent Police have now confirmed that Georgie Tantenna – who has links to Caerphilly and Cardiff – has now been found.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “Georgie Tannetta, 19, who was reported missing, has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”