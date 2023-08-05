Newport's RSPCA centre has put out an appeal for volunteers to help out with their cats and dogs.

They are recruiting for a variety of roles, including fostering cats, gardening and supporting animals in care and the centres.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre staff are looking for a garden volunteer, dog and cat fosterers, and dedicated kennel volunteers to help at the Hartridge Road centre.

The centre’s deputy manager Kath Logan said: “We have several different roles we are hoping to recruit volunteers for.

Ms Logan explained that they are experiencing an influx in cats and kittens and are looking to expand their foster carers team. The vet care is provided, as well as food and equipment and in return you will provide a loving home.

Kevin the cat is one of the animals housed in Newport RSPCA

As well as cats, Ms Logan said the centre is also looking for fog foster carers to “provide a home environment for the dogs who have come into our care who have often sadly faced neglect and abandonment and need to experience a loving home before they are found their forever home.”

If you feel you have the time and love to give to give our furry friends they have an application form, which is simple and easy to fill out.

If you want to be a part of helping out the RSPCA but don’t have the room for dogs or cats, they are also looking for volunteers to help in their small animal unit, where they care for rabbits, birds, rodents, ferrets, guinea pigs, and lots of other small animals.

“These roles will be a great opportunity to help some of the animals who need us most - some of these cats have never even experienced life in a loving home so we aim to give them lots of love, care and attention at our centre,” said centre manager Vicky Williams.

Roo the dog is housed in Newport RSPCA

“Our small animal assistants play a vital role in looking after the furries in our care until they find a new home. They assist with the feeding and cleaning, ensuring dietary requirements are met, and ensure records are updated. They also spend time grooming and playing, providing stimulation and also helping our residents develop the socialisation skills which can aid a successful rehoming.

“Volunteering will help you gain experience in the animal care field - and we’d love to hear from you if you are interested. Please take a look at the roles online including our specifications and get in touch.”

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves said: “The time our volunteers give willingly, along with their commitment and dedication to animals and animal welfare is phenomenal. Every volunteer in every role at the RSPCA is appreciated and should take pride in the fact that they are changing the lives of animals.”