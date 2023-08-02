NP Entertainment, run by Iftekhar Haris, has submitted a bid to sell alcohol and provide “late night refreshment” at Rootys, located at 40 Cambrian Road.

Rootys, which was formerly branded the Rum Shack, Mojos – now the name of a club further along the street – and most recently Mojo, closed down earlier this year after a previous premises licence expired, council documents show.

The new application shows Rootys could open seven days a week, also offering live music until the early hours, as well as films, if members of the council’s licensing sub-committee give the plan the thumbs-up.

But the initial response to the application has been cautious, with Gwent Police raising issues around the prevention of crime and public safety, and urging stronger security measures.

The force has proposed Rootys hire at least three bouncers, rather than the one suggested by Mr Haris; as well as stricter CCTV policies and searches of customers who attend late at night; among a host of recommendations.

Newport City Council’s licensing authority said it wanted to “diversify the night-time economy” so that it wasn’t “simply focused on the consumption of alcohol”.

Its own guidelines recommend alcohol licensing hours end at 2.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2am on other days, but Mr Haris has applied for Rootys to sell booze until 3am.

The council’s environmental protection team, meanwhile, has recommended the applicant take extra measures to prevent noise disturbance to neighbours.

A licensing sub-committee of city councillors will make a decision on the application for a premises licence for Rootys later this month.

NP Entertainment was contacted for comment.