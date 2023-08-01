Deacon Powell, 15, from Abertillery, has been reported missing – and was last seen around 4pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Gwent Police officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who can help find him to get in touch.

According to Gwent Police the missing teenager has links to Blaina, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Newport, and Pontypridd.

The police statement in full:

"Deacon Powell, 15, from Abertillery, was last seen around 4pm on Tuesday 25 July and officers are concerned for his welfare. "He has links to Blaina, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Newport, and Pontpridd."

Anyone who has information on Deacon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gwent Police.

People can call 101 or directly message Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2300247369, with any details on his whereabouts.

Deacon is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.