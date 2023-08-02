CHARITY St David's Hospice Care is hoping to open its latest charity shop in Machen by the end of August.

The shop on Commercial Road, next door to the Co-op, is the former venue of Seasons Coffee House, which shut down due to rising costs earlier this year.

The charity, which also has a shop in nearby Trethomas, has been looking for a manager over the past month, with the shop set to open towards the end of August, according to a spokesperson from the charity.