CHARITY St David's Hospice Care is hoping to open its latest charity shop in Machen by the end of August.
The shop on Commercial Road, next door to the Co-op, is the former venue of Seasons Coffee House, which shut down due to rising costs earlier this year.
The charity, which also has a shop in nearby Trethomas, has been looking for a manager over the past month, with the shop set to open towards the end of August, according to a spokesperson from the charity.
