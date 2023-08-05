The Unicorn, which is near Cardiff Gate Retail Park and “easily accessible” to Newport and Cardiff residents, has received planning permission for proposed alterations, with a new operator lined up to take it on.

With the site cleared, and essential repairs undertaken, work has begun to transform it into a country style pub with drink and food options.

The changes will include:

A large new garden room extension with bi-folding doors leading onto a terrace;

Dining space with bi-folding doors;

A lounge/dining area;

A casual locals’ bar.

The décor of the garden room will include sharing tables with large pendant lights above and a large chef’s dining table.

The dining area will have banquette-style sharing tables and loose seating, plus a fireplace, potted plants, and framed artwork. Meanwhile the lounge will feature a mix of dining height tables and loose chairs.

The locals bar will include fixed benches with a leather button back design, feature wing back armchairs and casual timber stools, a renovated fireplace, plus decorations including antique vases, candles, and potted plants.

Outside a new terrace is being created for drinks and al fresco dining, as well as timber booth seating and poseur style high seating and planters and lanterns throughout. There will be Festoon lighting and seating for 80 people.

The front of the pub will also have a complete facelift with new signage, lighting, and timber panelling on part of the exterior featuring a unicorn mural. Plus, there will be picnic benches, parasols, and decorative planters.

The Unicorn will also have a kitchen refit so it can offer pub favourites, speciality Sunday lunches, and a children’s menu. It will offer an array of wines, spirits, beers, cocktails, cask and craft ales, and Heineken 0.0 (plus coffee in the day).

As part of the upgrade the latest dispensing technology is being installed; the Smart Dispense System’s cooling technology and line insulation from keg to tap is 20 per cent more energy efficient than standard systems, keeping cider and beer colder.

“After months of planning we’re delighted to have broken ground,” said business development manager for Stars pubs and bars in South Wales, Dave Morgan.

“We appreciate the widespread interest in news about The Unicorn and wanted to share the progress we’re making.

“The Unicorn is on the outskirts of Cardiff, easily accessible both to Cardiff and Newport residents in the shadow of an historic church close to Cardiff Gate Retail Park.

“So, what has been an eyesore will become somewhere the community and we can be proud of. It will be our flagship pub in Wales.

“As well as work on The Unicorn we will undertaking a £220,000 upgrade of The Talbot in Pontyclun in August reopening it at the end of September."