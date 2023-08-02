Live

Delays of over an hour at A40 Southbound Monmouth Lights

By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently delays of over an hour at the A40 Southbound Monmouth Lights and a lane is closed.
  • This is due to Welsh Water carrying out emergency repair works in the area.
  • Those travelling are advised to allow additional travel time.

