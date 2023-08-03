A WOMAN with a history of violence has been jailed for assaulting two police officers at a hospital.
Ellie-Mae Sesevic, 27, from Newport attacked the PCs at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran last month on July 24.
She also racially abused one of the officers.
Sesevic admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage and breaching a criminal behaviour order.
The defendant, of Ifor Hael Road, “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
She also has previous convictions for assaulting police officers and assault.
Sesevic was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay her victims £200 compensation.
