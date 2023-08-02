A warning is in place for most of the country as well as much of the Midlands in England.

Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen all come under the warning area, which is scheduled to last until 8 pm on Wednesday, August 2.

The forecaster states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption."

What to expect with Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning

In terms of what to expect with a yellow thunderstorm warning, the Met Office states there may be:

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short-term loss of power and other services is likely

Speaking on the thunderstorm warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Wednesday.

"Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly in excess of 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards."