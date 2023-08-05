Shoppers donated a total of £774.91 in just five hours during July.

All the cash will be used to run its vital rescue services for people who get into difficulty in the Severn Estuary and surrounding rivers.

The team is based at Malpas Fire Station in Newport where they have a close working relationship with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Barry Buxton, SARA fundraising manager and crew member, said: "SARA is an independent lifeboat and water rescue organisation. We've been running for 50 years now and the area of operation is Gwent. Days like this are really important to us and keep it keeps our service running for the public.

"Every body in Cwmbran is always generous, especially when we come to Morrisons and the main shopping centre."

He said there is "always a spot" for volunteers to help.

Email info@sara-rescue.org.uk if you're interested in volunteering with SARA. They have a variety of roles both on water and land for volunteers.