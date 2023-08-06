The Maindee pub on Chepstow Road closed on Sunday, July 2, for the £215,000 facelift - and will reopen on Wednesday, August 9.

The external refurbishment includes new lighting and signage to greet customers, while inside the pub has been transformed with new bar area, furniture, wooden flooring, soft furnishings and fixtures and fittings throughout.

The Maindee will offer a ‘traditional pub atmosphere with a modern, updated twist.’

Artists mock up on the pub's new interior (Image: Houston)

Manager Emma Lewis, who has run the pub for the past 18 months, will continue running The Maindee alongside her partner, John, and team.

Speaking to the Argus Ms Lewis said: “Everything is brand new, we have a full new bar, new cellar, wiring and the new décor is really beautiful. It has been re-developed in such a nice way.

“The bar has basically been rebuilt.

“We are also getting a defibrillator as we have some elderly customers who we worry about.

“It’s like a family here, it’s such an easy going pub and everyone helps out each other.

“We have teenagers playing darts with older people, it is really lovely to see, it is a proper community pub.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Newport.”

“I am feeling a little nervous about the re-opening but mainly excited. We have a pool and darts table as well as bands and live acts who will perform.”

Outside The Maindee (Image: Google Maps)

To celebrate the opening the pub is holding a soft launch on Tuesday, August 8.

The Maindee will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, a division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

What the new interior may look like (Image: Houston)

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the Maindee! The team has worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a few weeks’ time.

"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Emma, every inch of success for the future in making the Maindee a fantastic hub of the community.”

“Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. Proper Pubs recently installed its 100th defibrillator across its estate through fundraising with the help of its locals.”