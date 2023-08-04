Shaun Davies was labelled a “frightening menace to law-abiding citizens” following a catalogue of offences which included the burglary at Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel & Spa.

The defendant threatened a night porter who challenged him as the 34-year-old was trying to escape from the four-star resort in the Blackwood area.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge said: “He brandished and swung the axe at him.

“The victim greatly feared not only for his own safety but for the safety of other staff members and guests.

“He described the defendant’s behaviour as being frenzied and erratic and he backed away.”

MORE NEWS: Men jailed after burglaries at city restaurant and pub

Disqualified driver Davies fled on a motorbike clutching a till draw that was empty.

He was caught soon after when police surrounded him in Blackwood Gate Retail Park at SportsDirect which he was burgling.

When he was arrested, he was carrying a bag of trainers and clothes worth £340.

These offences took place on January 30.

Davies also committed burglaries in Blackwood in November 2022 at builders’ merchant Hughes Forrest and at a petrol station on High Street.

He stole £376 in cash from Hughes Forrest as well as a body warmer, a pair of trousers and a Stanley knife.

The defendant took 12 cans of Red Bull when he broke into a shed at the petrol station.

Davies also tried to break into the Morrisons supermarket in Bargoed that month and caused damage to shutter doors.

The defendant pleaded guilty to burglary, affray, attempted burglary, possession of an axe in public, possession of amphetamine, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Davies, aged 34, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, near Blackwood, has 38 previous convictions for 140 offences.

They include 60 of theft or similar offences, 20 for non-dwelling burglary, 24 for driving while disqualified as well as robbery, a house burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kevin Seal representing him admitted: “It’s difficult to know where to begin.

“He has an antecedent history he can only be ashamed of.”

His barrister added: “He was living in a tent on a mountain at the time in deep winter when it was cold and wet.”

The court heard about Davies’ drug abuse, his mental health problems and how he suffered serious injuries last year after crashing a motorbike while trying to perform a wheelie.

“He knows he will have to make changes to his life on his release,” Mr Seal said.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, told the defendant: “You are a frightening menace to law-abiding citizens.”

Davies was jailed for 42 months and banned from driving for 54 months.

He will have to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from prison.