Gwent Police were called to a report of an assault on Newport Road in Cwmcarn at about 10pm on Saturday, July 29.

A 51-year-old man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with three offences: wounding with intent, common assault, possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates today, Wednesday, August 2.