A WOMAN was caught drink-driving at a McDonald’s.
Kate Chappell, 37, was arrested at the fast food chain’s Blackwood restaurant on Cliff Road on Sunday, July 9.
The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Chappell, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, Blackwood was banned from driving for 20 months after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
She was also fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
