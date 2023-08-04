The building is on a crop of land that the council is looking at to help them with the ever-pressuring need for new houses to keep up with the increasing population in the area.

It is already in use by several community groups, such as the Cross Keys Bowls Club and the charity Community Volunteers Wales, who would face the risk of not having a venue for their events should it be selected.

According to Independent Cllr Bob Owen, who represents Risca West ward, there are two options for the redevelopment, one keeping the centre, and one without, and he was very clear about where he stands. The option without the centre would see it demolished to make way for more houses.

He said: “There are issues with parking here, as the roads are already congested. I think it would be much better to look for an alternative use for the site, especially as it already provides a location for third sector jobs within the community.”

It is part of the council’s new Youth Service delivery model, which involves increased outreach Youth Work, blended with traditional approaches commonly found in youth centres. The Risca Youth Service has already voluntarily agreed to vacate the premises at the end of August, meaning much of the funding used for the upkeep of the building will be lost.

Cllr Owen called this possibility “tantamount to criminal, considering the council are aware of how important having this community space is to everyone.”

It is a popular site for community support work, including supporting the homeless, elderly and lonely by providing a space where they can come and socialise with other people.

Community Volunteers Wales co-founder Dawn Derraven said: “We’ve already had a lot of expressions of interest for use and offers of funding from different organisations and individuals, so we know the scope is there for community support.”

Community Volunteers Wales (CVW) have been using the site since their inception in March 2020 at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, but also do plenty of work in other venues. Given the sheer number of projects they organise, CVW are keen to secure the site as a permanent base for their operations. They believe it would be their ideal location given it already has a games room, kitchen, accessible toilets and plenty of office space.

Many of the groups that still use the venue are concerned about the situation.

Derek Haines, chairman of the Cross Keys Bowls Club, said: “We feel it would be a mistake for the building to be demolished. This club is a lifeline for its members to meet up with others on a regular basis. Many of our members are very dependent on the centre for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Cross Keys Bowls Club secretary Iris Davies also expressed concern. She said: “We’d be left with nowhere to go. There aren’t many places that would be able accommodate us.”

Community Volunteers Wales co-founder Tara Holloway believes that the centre acts as a crucial site for their work, and that having it as a set base would make a massive difference to the amount of people they can help.

She said: “We really need that central base to work from as we are currently in a logistical nightmare moving from location to location with every project. We have new projects we could introduce if we had a place to call home. We know that there is a need for new housing in the area but there is also a massive need for community support.”

The groups have explored the possibility of using the Chapel View Community Centre in Chepstow, but have found that it would not accommodate their needs, as well as being oversubscribed with groups of its own.

Dawn believes that the centre is one of a kind in what it offers the residents and believes that there is evidence to keep the site as somewhere for the community.

She said: “There’s nothing like this place, so why take it away when there’s an obvious need? We know that a lot of people don’t know its here, but we think it has the potential to be an incredibly effective community hub that we could put on the map.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council have said that it is aware of the rumours circulating in the community about the building and “is keen to set the record straight”.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The future of the building is being considered, but at present the site has not been formally classified as surplus to requirements by the Youth Service. Should this occur, the council will consider the best ongoing use of the building in relation to a range of competing needs from across the organisation and the wider community.”