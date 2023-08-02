A WOMAN has been banned from keeping animals for life for causing “unnecessary suffering” to her pet rabbit.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Jessie Blandford, 75, from Caerphilly was found guilty in her absence of two Animal Welfare Act offences.
The charges relate to failing to take the animal to a vet when it was suffering with a swollen rear leg and failing to ensure there was “a suitable environment that was hygienic and/or free from hazards”.
The offences were committed on Western Drive, Bargoed on October 11, 2021.
Blandford, of Troed-Y-Bryn, Penyrheol was ordered to pay £1,000 costs.
The pensioner was also fined £300 and has to pay a £34 surcharge.
