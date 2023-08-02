A MAN has been remanded in custody after reports of suspicious behaviour.
Gwent Police received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Abergavenny area on Friday, July 7.
A 26-year-old man, from Blaenavon, was arrested and has been remanded in custody; he is due to appear at Newport Crown Court later this month.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Following enquiries, our officers arrested a 26-year-old man from the Blaenavon area with attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
“He has since been charged with these offences and remanded, he will appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, August 30.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist our officers’ enquiries is asked to contact us.”
People can provide information to Gwent Police by quoting log ‘2300226020’ either by calling 101 or messaging Gwent Police on their social media channels.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article