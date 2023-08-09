The organisation recently finalised a £105 million long-term debt partnership with NatWest Group.

This agreement hopes to signify a new era of growth and progress for Tai Calon and its communities.

This deal allows Tai Calon to access a level of funding freedom normally connected with new housing associations.

With the support of NatWest Group, Tai Calon can now embark on a full-scale development program to construct homes that people in Blaenau Gwent can afford.

Howard Toplis, chief executive at Tai Calon, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of our communities and address the pressing demand for quality and affordable housing."

Development is at the heart of Tai Calon’s mission, and alongside customer satisfaction and building energy-saving homes, it is one of their three key objectives.

With this partnership, Tai Calon can continue to focus on what's important for their customers, according to Mr Toplis.

The partnership received an overwhelming welcome from Dharmesh Patel, associate director at the NatWest Group, who remarked: "We are really pleased to support Tai Calon and welcome the positive social and environmental impact that our funding will have for the communities in Blaenau Gwent.”

Empowered with greater financial ability, Tai Calon hopes to continue to provide affordable homes for communities in Blaenau Gwent.