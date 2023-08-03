Based on Cambrian Road in the Station Quarter, Kings Sports Bar will feature 20 large LED televisions, plus a ‘king’ size projector screen showing all the big sporting matches, with seating for more than 50 people.

The venue will have plenty of entertainment, including:

12 world championship standard English eight-ball tables;

Two elite American pool tables;

An elite standard snooker table;

Four top-of-the-range darts cubicles;

Custom-made gold;

Connect four;

Poker tables;

Quiz machines;

Jukebox.

Kings Sports Bar will also host a weekly kids club providing developmental coaching for young children, plus multiple pool leagues for all ages and abilities.

Venue owner, Michael Beckett, is currently fitting out the premises, having agreed a 15-year lease with the scheme’s owner, Scarborough Development Group.

Mr Beckett said: "Kings Sports Bar has been in the works for a while and, after a tough few years’ with multiple setbacks in getting it up and running, I’m over the moon that we have landed in Station Quarter.

“The confidence that our landlord, Scarborough Development Group, has in our businesses is part of the reason why we have chosen such a big site in an up-and-coming location.

“We’re confident it’s the perfect spot for us to become the premier sporting venue in Newport.”

Station Quarter’s expanding leisure and entertainment offerings already included Newport Live gym, Wetherspoons, Vibez nightclub, and Ladbrokes.

Senior development manager at Scarborough Development Group, Jack Abou-Jaoude, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kings Sports Bar to Station Quarter.

“It’s been a difficult few years for the retail and leisure industry but we’re starting to see a marked increase in activity, particularly among wet leisure operators, and we’re confident that they’ll quickly become a popular addition to the existing tenant mix.

“With all remaining units now under offer, we’re looking forward to Station Quarter becoming the vibrant retail and leisure destination we always envisaged it would be.”

Kings Sports Bar will launch to the public in autumn, with the following opening times:

Mondays: 10am-11pm;

Tuesdays: 10am-11pm;

Wednesdays: 10am-midnight;

Thursdays: 10am – 11pm;

Fridays: 10am-2pm;

Saturdays: 10am-2pm.

For more information follow facebook.com/kingssportsbar