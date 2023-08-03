A building on Bridge Street, which was formerly nightclub Fire and Ice, will be converted into apartments and commercial spaces by Newport City Homes

In its heyday, Fire and Ice – known locally as Ritzy’s – was popular due to reasonably-priced drinks and a variety of music, but the building has been dormant for numerous years.

A statement from Newport City Home confirms that they have acquired the former nightclub and adds: "The former Fire & Ice nightclub is owned by the association, and we are currently working up our proposals for a mixed housing and commercial development."

Currently the number of apartments and commercial spaces to be included in the development is now known, with Newport City Homes putting together an application for planning permission.

Currently, Tin Shed Theatre Group uses part of the space as their community base (known as The Place).

Newport City Homes described the project as “exciting” but added that “it will take some time” with updates expected as it progresses.