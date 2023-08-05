Mr Parmo, based in the unit which formerly housed Ragtag Pizza on Clarence Place in Newport, opened to the public earlier this summer.

The food venue joined many other takeaways based in the area - including Golden Tandoori and Clarence Place Fish Bar, The Pod (Rodney Road), Best Kebab (Caerleon Road), and New Best Kebab (Corporation Road).

We decided to give it a go... Here's our review:

Following a fairly stressful day I didn’t have the energy (or the ingredients) to cook dinner, so decided to try Mr Parmo in Newport.

The menu is pretty typical of many takeaways with the venue offering pizza, burgers, kebabs, wraps, kids options, and drinks (including milkshakes) with it also offering “parmo dishes” which include “breaded cutlet of chicken with Bechamel sauce” (and chips).

While the parmo dishes were tempting, I opted for the cheaper parmo wrap (which was £8.50 compared to £12.95 for the original parmo dish or £13.95 for ones with a bit extra).

My son, who will turn four next month, chose a classic: chicken nuggets and chips. This is an option on their kids menu for £5 (including a Fruit Shoot), but I ordered from the sides menu so it cost £4.

Altogether the meals, plus service charge, cost £13 which is a reasonable price. I ordered for collection through JustEat and it was ready within 19 minutes.

The venue itself appears modern - not just with the neon frontage but inside - and clean. It is still awaiting an inspection from Food Standards Agency.

We were greeted by a friendly staff member and promptly given our food in a brown paper bag.

The chips, which came with the chicken nuggets, weren't noteworthy but they were hot, fresh, and crispy. The portion size meant there was more than enough for me and my son to share. His verdict?

"Better than mum's cooking, but not as a good as McDonald's."

Now onto the wrap, which came in foil to keep it hot. Although it wasn't particularly "Instagrammable" it was well put together (better than mum's wrapping) and a decent size.

There was a slight kick to it with the first mouthful, which took me a little by surprise, but this wasn't unpleasant or overbearing. The tortilla wrap tasted fresh, along with the chicken and salad packed within it.

Chicken often runs the risk of being dry or chewy, but every morsel of this wrap was spot on. The ingredients worked well together and it was a filling meal (although I did tuck into some of the chips too - for verification purposes, of course).

Although our meals weren't life changing, the food was delicious and filled our bellies without costing a fortune. It wasn't a massive order but it was quickly prepared and ready to collect, but tasted freshly made (as opposed to pre-made or left on the side for ages).