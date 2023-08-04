CARMEN THOMAS, 21, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on January 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JACK TOMS, 28, of Lysaght Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JADE HISCOCKS, 27 of Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LINDA FINN, 56, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 on April 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX HOOD, 43, of Aberthaw Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Davids Road, Cwmbran on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT CONRAD JENKINS, 62, of Poorscript Lane, Grosmont, near Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL OWAIN OLIVER, 21, of Darren Court, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE REDMORE, 34, of Duckpool Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL CHARLES WARD, 42, of Cae Rhos, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, 53, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 40mph zone on Railway Terrace on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.