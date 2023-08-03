Silurian Hotel Management Ltd bosses Dominique Jonna de Jong and Max Wilhelminus Albertinus Kastanje found themselves in the dock at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

They both admitted failing to comply with PAYE regulations to give security/further security for payment of any amount on December 27 last year.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “Anyone who has a history of failing to meet their tax obligations may be required to pay a security bond as a precautionary measure to protect future tax revenue.

“It is only right that we tackle those who fail to play by the rules by taking such action.”

The HMRC issues a ‘notice of requirement’ to protect the public purse against any future tax defaults or company losses, based on previous trading history.

It’s a criminal offence to not give the PAYE and National Insurance contributions security shown on a notice of requirement.

If the HMRC sends a notice of requirement and a security is not given in full, they may prosecute.

De Jong, 26, and Kastanje, 25, both of Conybeare Road, Sully were each ordered to pay £33,965 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge.

They will pay at a rate of £100 a month starting on August 28.