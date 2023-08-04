Andrea Holyoake, 46, of Ogmore Crescent, Newport admitted four fraud charges after appearing at the city’s magistrates’ court.

She submitted a false claim she had items stolen from her trailer when she was on a camping holiday in May 2021 and a similar one that she was the victim of another theft at a campsite a month later.

The victims of these swindles were Allianz and Legal & General.

Holyoake made a further dishonest claim to LV= in November 2021 that she had a water leak from a radiator.

The other fraud charge relates to trying to defraud LV= by making a false claim that she had not made any claims in the previous five years despite the fact she had made claims with Allianz and Legal & General.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Holyoake must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

She was prosecuted following a City of London Police investigation.