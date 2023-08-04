A WOMAN was caught trying to scam insurance companies by making bogus claims when she was on holiday.
Andrea Holyoake, 46, of Ogmore Crescent, Newport admitted four fraud charges after appearing at the city’s magistrates’ court.
She submitted a false claim she had items stolen from her trailer when she was on a camping holiday in May 2021 and a similar one that she was the victim of another theft at a campsite a month later.
The victims of these swindles were Allianz and Legal & General.
Holyoake made a further dishonest claim to LV= in November 2021 that she had a water leak from a radiator.
The other fraud charge relates to trying to defraud LV= by making a false claim that she had not made any claims in the previous five years despite the fact she had made claims with Allianz and Legal & General.
The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
Holyoake must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
She was prosecuted following a City of London Police investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here