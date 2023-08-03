Gwent Police received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Abergavenny area on Friday 7 July.

The 26-year-old man from the Blaenavon has been arrested with attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The man has since been charged with these offences and remanded, he will appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday 30 August.

The force are now appealing to the public for further information.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist our officers’ enquiries is asked to contact us, by calling 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log 2300226020.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”