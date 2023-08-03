The incident, reported on July 4 at The John Frost School, in Duffryn, sparked a joint investigation by Public Health Wales, Newport City Council, and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

All pupils and teachers who were in contact with the individual involved were offered a TB test.

In an update this week, Public Health Wales told the Local Democracy Reporting Service all test results to date have been negative.

The agency has also ruled out an outbreak of TB at the school.

Beverly Griggs, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Newport City Council have been investigating a single case of tuberculosis (TB) in an individual associated with The John Frost School in Newport.

“As a precaution all pupils and teachers who had contact with the individual were offered screening for TB.

“We have completed the first round of screening and we are pleased to say that all tests were negative for TB.

“A small number of people who were unable to take up the initial offer of screening are being invited to a second screening session. This is a routine process following established infection control procedures.

“There is nothing to suggest that the case contracted TB at the school, rather they have attended the premises when they unknowingly had the infection, and no outbreak has been declared.”

Symptoms of active TB include:

A persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody

Weight loss

Night sweats

High temperature (fever)

Tiredness and fatigue

Loss of appetite

Swellings in the neck

Public Health Wales said anyone associated with the school who has experienced any of these symptoms, or who is concerned about their health, should speak to their GP.

More information on tuberculosis is available from the NHS 111 Wales website.

