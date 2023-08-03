Rico Cataldo made the grim discovering after he went to eat his Aldi broccoli on Tuesday, August 1. He had bought a dual pack of the veg on Saturday, July 29.

Rico, who brought the broccoli from the Aldi in Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury, Newport, said finding the maggots made him feel ‘physically sick.’

Rico said: “I purchased it on Saturday, July 29 and it was a dual pack. I cooked one on Saturday and couldn't help but notice a bit of discolouring on the other one. I thought it may have been dirt, I didn't think much of it.

“I went to cook the second one on Tuesday, August 1. I placed it in a pan and couldn't help but notice an unpleasant smell.

“I chopped the brown bits off to inspect it and round that area there maggots coming out of the stem of the broccoli.

“The fact I could have consumed this and suffered severe consequences makes me physically sick.

“I honestly noticed the fruit and veg to be poor quality in Aldi lately. Not to mention their hike in prices, which I think personally doesn't compare to the likes of Tesco and other chains. Which don’t work out that much more expensive with club card / multi deals.”

Aldi have encouraged Rico to go into the Newport store with the packaging to receive a full refund. However, Rico called the supermarkets apology ‘pathetic.’

Rico said: “I have since contacted Aldi. They gave an apology and an offer to refund the price of the brocoli if I return the packaging to store.

“Firstly, I tossed the broccoli and packaging in a rubbish as soon as I could.

“Secondly, I thought the response was pathetic and they went through the lengths of blaming poor climate and that it's common for caterpillars to be found in their products.

“These were maggots. Not caterpillars.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Whilst very rare, this can occasionally occur with products that are grown in natural conditions.

"We have apologised to Mr Cataldo and would encourage him to return the packaging to his nearest store for a full refund.”