The Wye Bridge in Monmouth has crossed the Wye at Wyesham for hundreds of years.

The original wooden bridge was built in the Middle Ages, being rebuilt in stone in the early 17th century.

In more recent times, concerns had been raised over the state of the road surface on the bridge.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) acknowledged the condition of this highway "has been a long-standing concern".

When will Monmouth Wye Bridge close for restoration?





It was originally the expectation of the council for construction works to begin between mid-July and up to the end of August.

They warned that the work could lead to "lengthy delays".

However, Monmouthshire County Council has now confirmed that the full closure, day and night, of the Wye Bridge in Monmouth is scheduled to commence on October 16.

The closure will last for a duration of five weeks.

The council are working with blue light services to maintain emergency access and say they will be engaging with residents and businesses in advance of the works.

"The essential work will involve the removal the road surface to the depth of 10cm," MCC said.

"This will enable a new surface to be applied that will have a far greater longevity than any individual pot hole repairs would have."

Further updates on the works will be issued soon.