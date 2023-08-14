The event will take place on Saturday, September 16, at the The Drill Hall, Lower Church Street, in the Monmouthshire town.

Big Mac’s was formed in 1990 as the house band for the legendary Hollywood Club in Newport.

Within months of its formation The Commitments film was released and the band, being of a similar size and specialising in 60s soul music, were inundated with work across South Wales.

In a short time they were supporting The Commitments at a number of venues and were soon welcoming offers of work which took them to holiday camps, five star hotels and nightclubs in the UK and abroad.

The line up is that of tenor sax, trumpet and trombone, bass, drums, guitar, keyboards, three dynamic female vocalists and charismatic frontman Mike ‘Big Mac’ McNamara.

Mike is a soul singer in the purest sense of the word and the band, though more than adept at producing the raw edged originals of Wilson Pickett, Sam and Dave, Otis Redding and James Brown, are also proficient in the more polished spheres of black music, Motown, Philly, funk and those glorious vocal harmony drenched ballads.

Vocalists, however, are only as good as their backing band permits and Big Mac has The Wholly Soul Band- one of the best in the business.

The band has played Cairo, Vienna, Tenerife, Germany and Dublin as well as settings in the UK as diverse as The Café Royal and The Marquee Club.

Tickets for the Chepstow show are £15 and are available from SEE tickets.com, First Class Cafe, globalpromotionscardiff.com, and www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/606723986777?aff=oddtdtcreator