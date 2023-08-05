Vince-Joe & Son barber shop in Pontnewydd Village has been at the heart of the community for nearly 30 years when Vincenzo Natale - also known as Vince - opened the shop.

Son Livio later took over running the business.

Sadly, Vince - described as "one of kind" - died in February this year, after decades of tireless work for his family.

Vincenzo Natale and Livio Natale outside the family barbers (Image: Luca Natale)

Now Livio's son Luca, 19, is following in his family's footsteps by working alongside his dad in the barber shop.

Luca said: “My nan and grandad migrated from Italy over 50 years ago and my grandad was working in a factory prior for very little money. Then he took up barbering as a very big risk as he didn’t have much when he came over here.

“My grandad worked so hard to provide for his three kids and my nan, so it is so important we carry this on in honour of him as he has given us everything and more.

“When my grandad passed in February my dad really struggled with it and it was so hard to watch him go to work every day in a bad way.

“As a son knowing I can help him I thought it would be selfish of me to do not anything, so I told him I want to work for him and do exactly what he did all those years ago.

Livio Natale, Vincenzo Natale and Luca Natale (Image: Luca Natale)

"Since I have started, he has been able to have to much more time off and free time to himself and he has definitely been happier since.

“He has worked so hard to make the shop what it is today he deserves the rest because he gave me everything and more - it’s my turn to give back and let him rest.”

The teenager said the shop means "everything" to him and his family as it’s their "freedom and security all in one".

Luca said: “My grandad was the kindest, most warm-hearted person ever.

Luca Natale and Livio Natale are carrying on Vincenzo Natale's honour (Image: Luca Natale)

"He had a work ethic like no one else I’ve seen.

“He worked tirelessly till he was 79 when he could’ve retired many years before that, but he just couldn’t stop working.

"He was one of a kind.

“He was everything to our family - he was our rock and definitely my inspiration. When he started cutting hair his dream was to have his own shop.”

Vince-Joe & Son barber shop offers haircuts for men, skin fades, beard trims, and waxing, and Marie is on hand to cut women’s hair, beard trims and waxing.