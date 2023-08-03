The weather warning is in place on Saturday from 6am to 9pm with the forecaster estimating there is a risk of 45-50 mph winds across parts of South Wales and coastal areas could see speeds of 50-55mph or up to 60-65mph.

All the Gwent areas are covered by the warning.

The Met Office is predicting that the ‘unreasonably windy weather’ will lead to a risk of ‘disruption to travel and outdoor activities.’

Saturday's yellow weather warning for wind (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office sad: “There is a good chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as to temporary structures and tents.”

There is also a ‘chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.’

The forecaster has issued the public with tips on how to stay safe in strong winds which includes how to protect your property from damage and other people from injury, how to drive safe and to 'stay indoors as much as possible.'

In this weekends weather outlook for Newport the Met Office said: “Strong winds and heavy rain arriving on Friday night and staying windy on Saturday with coastal gales possible and scattered showers.

“Drier thereafter with bright or sunny spells. Feeling cool.”

Temperatures in Newport will reach a high of 17 degrees with lows of 12 degrees. Rain is predicted for the morning which will ease at around 10am.