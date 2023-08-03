The awards were announced on Monday (July 31) after more than 500 judges took part in blind taste tests to rate the quality of food producers across the country.

More than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries were assessed over the course of 89 judging days in London and Dorset, and only 1.8% of them were awarded three stars.

The awards organised by the Guild of Fine Food will judge products made anywhere in the world.

Now in its 30th year, organisers say it is the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink.

Of the seven prizes Gwent businesses won none of them were three stars, but two of them did claim two stars.

The full list of winners can be found at the Great Taste Awards website here.

Gwent Great Taste Awards 2023 winners

The prizes here are split into the businesses that got two or one stars, and the product they won the prize for.

Two stars

Basil & Rusty's Ice Cream Parlour - Pistachio Ice Cream

Tiny Rebel - Stay Puft

One star

The Cocohut Curry Company - Bhuna

Yuum Ltd - Caramel Almond Mochi

Yuum Ltd - Coffee Mochi

DB Apiaries Ltd at The Queen Bee Honey Company - Runny summer honey

Boozy Bods Ltd - Sugarloaf Dark Ale Bottle Conditioned

What do the stars mean?





Great Taste says that the products earning 1 star are "simply delicious" and they are "a food that delivers fantastic flavour – approximately 25% of entries will achieve this rating each year."

Those with 2 stars are "outstanding" and "above and beyond delicious – less than 10% of entries will achieve this rating."

Finally, those with 3 stars are "exquisite" and "extraordinarily tasty food and drink – around 2% of products are awarded 3-stars each year. Don’t leave the shop without buying it!"