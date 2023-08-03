Robert John Junior Hayman, 31, from Newport, and Lewis Knight, 23, Darren Cunningham, 46, both from Risca, were locked up at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court today.

They were caught following a Gwent Police investigation codenamed Operation Ascot which used mobile phone evidence to build a case against them.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, said the trio were involved in a chain that saw Hayman supply Cunningham cocaine who in turn sold it to Knight who would deal it at street level.

Hayman and Knight would use text bombs to advertise the class A drug to clients.

When police raided Knight’s home he tried to throw away a bag of cocaine which weighed nearly 21g and had a potential street value of £1,800.

Cunningham was caught with 721g of cannabis at his address which could have been sold on for £4,360.

Hayman went on the run after he managed to escape when officers went to arrest him in Newport in November 2021.

He later gave himself by walking into a police station to surrender.

Hayman was also being sentenced after he was caught with a mobile phone hidden under the floor of his jail cell at Cardiff Prison while being held on remand.

The court heard how the authorities had received an anonymous tip-off over this charge.

Hayman of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a specified item inside a prison without authority.

Knight, of Chartist Court, Pontymister admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Cunningham, of Channel View, Pontymister pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Julia Cox representing Hayman said her client had no relevant previous convictions and had only used the mobile phone to contact his partner of 14 years over a two-day period.

Kevin Seal mitigating for Knight said he became involved in drug dealing after building up a debt through his own habit.

Jeffrey Jones for Cunnigham asked the court to take into account his client's guilty pleas.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Knight: “When you were arrested, £555 in cash was found and a quantity of snap bags.

“A bag of white powder, significantly, was thrown by you onto the roof at the time the police arrived and on examination that was 20.7g of cocaine with a street value of somewhere between £1,300 and £1,800.”

To Hayman, he said: “You are attributed to the mobile phone number ending 1681 which was a very busy line indeed showing an average of some 22 customers per day.”

Hayman was jailed for three years and 10 months, Knight locked up for three years and four months and Cunningham sent to prison for three years and seven months.

The three defendants are set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.