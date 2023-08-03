WE recently asked our readers to send in pictures of their beloved dogs - and they did not dissapoint.

From lovely labs to tiny terriers, we have have been inundated with pet pictures.

Here's ten more adorable pooches.

If you want to share a picture of your pet with us just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.South Wales Argus: Jodie Prince sent in this picture of Lenny

Jodie Prince sent in this picture of Lenny.

South Wales Argus: Liz Thomas sent in this picture of Basil the cockapoo waiting for his tea

Liz Thomas sent in this picture of Basil the cockapoo waiting for his tea.

South Wales Argus: Liz Thomas shared this picture of Billy on the beach

Liz Thomas shared this picture of Billy on the beach.

South Wales Argus: Tammy Louise Mountain sent in this picture of Oscar at Pwll Du near Blaenavon

Tammy Louise Mountain sent in this picture of Oscar at Pwll Du near Blaenavon.

South Wales Argus: Jenna Collins sent in this picture of eight-month-old Connie

Jenna Collins sent in this picture of eight-month-old Connie.

South Wales Argus: Andrew George shared this picture of Phoebe from Tredegar

Andrew George shared this picture of Phoebe from Tredegar.

South Wales Argus: Samantha Harrison shared this picture of Rosie, four-years-old from abergavenny

Samantha Harrison shared this picture of Rosie, four-years-old from Abergavenny.

South Wales Argus: Jamie Johnson shared this picture of Bella, a rottsky

Jamie Johnson shared this picture of Bella, a rottsky.

South Wales Argus: Sleepy: Toffee having a cat nap in Caerleon. Picture: Moira Hookings

Sleepy: Toffee having a cat nap in Caerleon. Picture: Moira Hookings.

South Wales Argus: poppies

Cindy Moore shared this picture of Saffron.