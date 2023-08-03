Frantisek Mirga, 39 and of Corporation Road, Newport, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court earlier today to be sentenced.

He had been convicted of raping a girl under the age of 16.

The offence took place on November 13, 2022.

Mirga, originally from Czechia, had been drinking vodka and was given accommodation at a friend’s house on account of his not being able to drive.

He was staying in the living room of the house.

When the victim, who was aged 15 at the time, came downstairs for a drink of water, Mirga invited her into the living room where he raped her.

Two victim impact statements were read to the court, detailing the harrowing effect Mirga's actions had had on the young girl.

The first, dated February 24, read: "I’m living in fear. Absolutely horrified for what is going to happen. I don’t trust any man. I feel completely embarrassed.

"I’m not myself. Everything is different now. One day I could be fine and then everything grows on me and negative thoughts enter my mind.

"I cry every day. When I’m alone I zone out. I’m depressed, torn and broken. I feel weak."

The victim mentioned suffering flashbacks.

"The sadness wins," she said.

"Every day is a nightmare. I’m not me anymore."

A second impact statement, dated June 3, explained how Mirga's victim "has no way of coping".

She spoke of having "so much anger and sadness" and waking up with flashbacks which terrify her.

Mirga has the following previous convictions – though none are related to the offence he was being sentenced for today:

Handling stolen goods – June, 2015

Public order offence – September, 2012

Theft – October, 2002

Illegally entering a private property – September, 2004

The first two offences listed above took place in the UK, with the final two taking place when Mirga was living in Czechia.

Mitigation on Mirga's behalf "will be pithy", his barrister explained.

The defendant's partner and sister were described as having health issues.

Mirga himself was said to be remorseful "in that he understands UK law is different to that in Czechia".

The court also heard that Mirga has two female grandchildren, both of a young age.

Judge David Morgan, summing up, said: "It was your intent all along to take advantage of your victim should the opportunity arise.

"You had already sent inappropriate messages.

"You knew your victim was 15 and that the UK age of consent is 16.

"There is a 22-year age disparity between you.

"The assault took place at the victim’s home where she is entitled to feel safe."

He said there Mirga posed a “significant risk to members of the public, young girls in particular”.

Mirga was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the charge of raping a girl under the age of 16.

He is to serve seven of those years in custody, with the three remaining years on license.

A restraining order was also put in place “until further notice”, meaning Mirga was prohibited from communicating with his victims, entering any premises occupied by her or going within 100 metres of such premises.

A sexual harm prevention order was also put in place “until further notice”.

Under this, Mirga is prohibited from living in the same household as any female under the age of 16. He is also prohibited from entering any such household without the express permission of any parent or guardian (with knowledge of his conviction) or the approval of social services.

Mirga must also register as a sex offender.