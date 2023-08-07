Albanians Orest Duro, 26, and Hamdi Rrapaj, 34, were arrested when police raided the ex-NatWest building in Ebbw Vale town centre earlier this year.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how 276 cannabis plants were being grown in seven rooms at the ex-bank on Market Street.

“There was a sleeping area for the defendants and police found growing instructions and growing notes there,” he added.

“A significant amount of cannabis plants were found which were being grown for commercial use.”

When officers analysed Rrapaj’s mobile phone they found pictures of him sightseeing in London as well as photographs of his family.

The defendants pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on April 3.

They had no previous convictions.

Bethan Evans for Duro said: “He wants to apologise to the court for his actions.

“The defendant came here seeking an opportunity for a better life.

Orest Duro

“He placed his faith in the wrong people and incurred a debt coming here and he attempted to repay the money.”

Hywel Davies representing Rrapaj told the court: “The defendant came to the UK illegally and was fleeing persecution in his own country.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, said: “At 1.30pm on the afternoon of April 3 of this year, police raided 14 Market Street in Ebbw Vale, a former bank building.

Hamdi Rrapaj

“In those premises, they found the two of you living in a limited part of the premises.

“And they also found seven rooms being used for the cultivation of a total of 276 cannabis plants.

“The potential street value from the yield of those plants would have been between £42,000 and £260,000.

“You were fulfilling the role of gardeners in relation to this cannabis factory.”

He told the duo that their offending was so serious that only an immediate prison sentence could be justified.

Duro was jailed for eight months and Hamdi Rrapaj sent to prison for nine months.

The pair were told they would be subject to “immigration procedures” following their release from custody.