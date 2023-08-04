A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited St Woolos in May and have now published a report on their findings.

‘Pupil well-being is a strength of the school’ which is thanks to the ‘priority leaders and staff place upon pupils being happy and ready to learn.’ The ‘welcoming and caring culture’ of the school' was praised as ‘an outstanding feature.’

Upon starting at the school pupils soon ‘settle into school life, develop positive relationships with staff and their peers and make strong progress in developing their communication skills.’

Teachers are ‘effective in delivering a curriculum that supports pupils to develop their knowledge, understanding and skills purposefully over the time they are at the school.’ Pupils respond well and ‘become confident when applying their skills in oracy, reading, writing and numeracy across the curriculum.’

Staff provide interesting lessons and ‘inspire pupils to consider their own contributions in the future.’

However, opportunities to ‘develop creativity through the expressive arts are less well developed.’

However, inspectors noted that ‘pupils are less confident in using digital skills or when using the Welsh language.’

From a young age, ‘many pupils are keen to develop their early writing skills. In the nursery, they follow trails with their fingers in preparation to write, while in reception classes they learn to form letters and spell their names.’

‘Most pupils in Year 1 write a diary of key vocabulary and simple sentences from their observations of how a caterpillar develops. By Year 4, most pupils refine their use of punctuation to add drama to their creative writing, by using an ellipsis or including speech marks.’

Most pupils ‘make good progress in developing their mathematical skills and understanding. As pupils progress through the school, they use measuring equipment precisely, such as trundle wheels, to measure the playground and help them plan a flower garden for pollenating bees.’

Although attendance at the school ‘has improved compared to last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on school attendance, pupils eligible for free school meals have a notably higher rate of absence compared to other pupils.’

Inspectors praised the very good working relationships between staff and pupils and between the pupils themselves. The classroom ‘environments support pupils to make choices and develop as independent, resilient learners through well-considered resources and routines.’ Teaching assistants are also deployed to support pupils.

‘The school promotes a high level of respect for the different cultures and faiths within its community’ and there is a ‘respectful celebration of customs and differences.’

The headteacher ‘provides thoughtful and caring leadership and acts as a strong role model for staff’ and works with the ‘governing body and staff to ensure that all pupils access the full range of opportunities and experiences on offer.’

Whilst leaders are ‘highly effective in developing and maintaining positive working relationships across the whole school community.’

‘Parents are extremely appreciative of the communication and support the school provides.’

Recommendations made by Etsyn:

Improve pupils’ digital and Welsh oracy skills.

Improve provision for expressive arts, creativity and to support the development of pupils’ physical skills.

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.