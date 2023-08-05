But not to be deterred, we asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send us pictures of raindrops and we have picked just 10 of them to share.

Taken on the Blorenge, showing the raindrops refracting the early morning sun's rays. The colour was only visible in the camera. Picture: Paul Joy

Raindrops in Newbridge. Picture: Dinah Cheadle

A ladybird with a raindrop on its back in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A flower and a leaf with raindrops. Picture: Terry Winter

Taken at Gwent Crematorium a raindrop caught on top of this flowering kale/cabbage looking like a gem. Picture: Rachel M Chiles

Raindrops in an Abergavenny garden. Picture: Alan Underwood

Raindrops on a spider's web. Picture: Theresa Hayes

Wet in the forest at Blaen Bran. Picture: Lee Kershaw

Rain falling in Garndiffaith. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

A gnat caught inside a raindrop in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Mark Wall