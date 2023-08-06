During their visit, they shared their stories of responsibility, sacrifice, and unconditional support for those in their care.

Many of them care for parents or siblings with chronic illnesses, physical disabilities, or mental health issues.

Their dedication to ensuring their loved ones' well-being, while simultaneously trying to navigate the complexities of school commitments and the difficulties that accompany growing up, is nothing short of inspirational.

It is crucial that we recognise and acknowledge the immense contributions of young carers, but they deserve not just our acknowledgement, but also practical assistance and financial support.

Many young carers find themselves shouldering adult responsibilities without adequate resources, in Wales alone there are 22,600 carers under the age of 24 and many of them don’t receive the support they’re entitled to.

In addition to this, the financial support that is available to young carers is often not enough to match the reality of the responsibilities they have to take on, with eligibility for Carer’s Allowance only starting at age 16, with those in full-time education ineligible to claim. As well as this, while other benefits have seen some increases in recent years, Carer’s Allowance hasn’t by anywhere near the same margin. This needs to change, and I’ll be working with Labour’s Shadow DWP team to improve the settlement for our young carers.

If you or someone you know is a young carer, I’d urge you to check you’re receiving all the financial support you’re entitled to on the Citizens Advice website and get in touch with Barnado’s Newport Young Carers group.

As well as this, if you know a friend or family member who is a young carer, I’d encourage you to reach out and see what support they’d appreciate receiving.

It could be time off from their responsibilities, support with their education or training, or even just the simple act of being a willing listener, the smallest act can often make such a significant difference.

Thank you to the young carers who visited Parliament and shared their stories. Your bravery and dedication are a true inspiration and it will be on my mind as we work to improve the support available to you.

While times continue to be tough, it is important to remember that help is available from a range of services & charities here in Newport, if you’d like advice or support please get in touch with my office on 01633 256268 or email ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk.